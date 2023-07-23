Advocate booked for assaulting Tehsil employee in UP

Police here have lodged an FIR against an advocate for assaulting a Tehsil employee, officials said.

In his complaint, Chandan Kumar, a 'peshkar' (court reader) at Rasra Tehsildar Court, said Manijit Singh asked him about a case which led to an argument following which, the advocate assaulted him.

The FIR was registered on Saturday night. Singh was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 353 (assault) and 332 (disruption of official work) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

