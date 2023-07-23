Left Menu

Maha: Activists detained, released for protest against Sambhaji Bhide in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 16:58 IST
Maha: Activists detained, released for protest against Sambhaji Bhide in Chandrapur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 30 activists of various organisations were detained and later released on Sunday for holding a protest at the venue of a meeting addressed by Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Bhide, founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, was in Warora tehsil during the day to address his supporters.

Police said activists of Ulgulan organisation, Vanchit Bhaujan Aghadi etc raised slogans against Bhide and accused him of defaming the state and country through his ''controversial'' remarks.

Around 35-40 persons were detained and later released for holding the protest without permission, he added.

Addressing the meeting, Bhide asked his supporters to give the saffron flag the same respect as the Tricolour and announced that a 'bhagwa zenda' (safrron flag) yatra will be held in 38,000 villages of the state on August 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023