Maha: Activists detained, released for protest against Sambhaji Bhide in Chandrapur

More than 30 activists of various organisations were detained and later released on Sunday for holding a protest at the venue of a meeting addressed by Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

Bhide, founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, was in Warora tehsil during the day to address his supporters.

Police said activists of Ulgulan organisation, Vanchit Bhaujan Aghadi etc raised slogans against Bhide and accused him of defaming the state and country through his ''controversial'' remarks.

Around 35-40 persons were detained and later released for holding the protest without permission, he added.

Addressing the meeting, Bhide asked his supporters to give the saffron flag the same respect as the Tricolour and announced that a 'bhagwa zenda' (safrron flag) yatra will be held in 38,000 villages of the state on August 15.

