Militants kill 4 highway policemen in southeast Iran, state TV says
- Country:
- Iran
Militants shot and killed four highway policemen Sunday in southeast Iran, state media reported.
State TV said the officers were on a routine mission on a road linking Khash and Taftan towns some 1200 kilometres (745 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran, in restive Sistan and Baluchistan province, when they were ''attacked by terrorists,” a reference to separatist groups.
The province has witnessed multiple clashes between Iranian security forces and drug smugglers as well as a Sunni separatist group affiliated with the extremist group al-Qaida, known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice.
Sistan and Baluchistan province is a well-known route for drug and human trafficking from Pakistan and Afghanistan to Europe and Arab nations in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chhetri backs Stimac's 4-week camp for Asian Cup, wants match against teams like Iran, Japan or Saudi
JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota
Chhetri backs Stimac's 4-week camp ahead of Asian Cup, wants match against likes of Iran, Japan or Saudi
Childline to be transferred to states to ensure quick help to kids in distress: Union minister Irani
Citing killings in WB polls, Union minister Smriti Irani targets Gandhi family, Cong over TMC alliance plans