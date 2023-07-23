Left Menu

Bike-borne men rob medical store in Delhi

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly robbed Rs 23,000 from a medical shop in north west Delhis Rohini, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Rohinis Sector 7 on Saturday, they said. The North Rohini police station received information regarding the incident around 10.48 pm on Saturday, a police official said.A case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab the accused, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 18:05 IST
Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly robbed Rs 23,000 from a medical shop in north west Delhi's Rohini, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Rohini's Sector 7 on Saturday, they said. According to police, the two accused fired at a window of the store before fleeing with the loot. ''The North Rohini police station received information regarding the incident around 10.48 pm on Saturday,'' a police official said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab the accused, he added.

