Restaurant owner beaten to death in Jaipur by employees

A man was beaten to death by two employees in his restaurant in the Kalwar area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Hamir Singh (45) had an argument over food preparation with Sunil and Bablu, two brothers who worked at his restaurant, Kalwar SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The brothers beat up Singh, leaving him critically injured before fleeing.

The injured restaurant owner was rushed to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital here where he died on Sunday morning during treatment, Singh said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added. A case has been lodged against the accused employees who hail from Uttar Pradesh, the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the duo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)