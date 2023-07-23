2 women killed, 4 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa
Two women were killed and four others injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling overturned in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said.
The accident occurred near Kalakoh village late on Saturday night when the victims were on their way to Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar from Uttar Pradesh.
The deceased were identified as Radha (18) and Bhagwati (60).
The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem on Sunday.
