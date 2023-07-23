US Domestic News Roundup: FBI searched foreign intelligence database for information on US senator; Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Organization and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

FBI searched foreign intelligence database for information on US senator

The FBI improperly conducted warrantless searches for information about a U.S. senator and two state officials, a U.S. intelligence agency revealed on Friday, as lawmakers are weighing whether to renew the surveillance power that makes such searches possible. The names of the U.S. senator, the state senator and the state judge targeted were not disclosed.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen settles lawsuit against Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer and fixer for Donald Trump, has settled his lawsuit accusing the Trump Organization of failing to cover millions of dollars of legal bills he incurred over his work for the former U.S. president. Lawyers for both sides disclosed the settlement at a hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan on Friday, three days before a trial was scheduled to begin.

US VP Harris blasts Florida 'extremists' over education guidelines about slavery

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Florida "extremists" on Friday for backing educational guidelines that taught "revisionist history" about slavery in the United States.

Florida's board of education approved new guidelines this week with "benchmark clarifications," including one for middle school students that states "instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Washington state wildfire threatens homes, farms, gas pipeline

A fast-growing wildfire forced residents to evacuate a rural stretch of southern Washington state's Klickitat County on Saturday after it burned more than 30,000 acres in less than 24 hours. The Newell Road Wildfire has already destroyed several structures in the area and is threatening homes, farms, crops and livestock, solar and wind farms and a natural gas pipeline, county emergency officials said.

U.S. FDA denies petition on chemicals used in food packaging

The U.S. health regulator on Friday denied a petition urging the agency to reconsider its initial denial on a petition seeking a ban of some chemicals used in plastic for food packaging in May last year. The citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sought a ban on the use of eight ortho-phthalates and revocation of the prior sanctioned uses for five ortho-phthalates in food based on alleged safety concerns.

White House launches new pandemic office to be led by retired general

The White House on Friday launched an office to prepare for and respond to potential pandemics, to be led by Paul Friedrichs, a military combat surgeon and retired Air Force major general who helped lead the Pentagon's COVID response. The new Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy will also take over the duties of President Joe Biden's current COVID-19 and mpox response teams, the White House said.

Trial in Trump classified documents case set for May 2024 -court document

Former President Donald Trump's trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents will begin on May 20 next year, according to a U.S. court order on Friday. Trump's lawyers had resisted setting a date but said any trial should take place after the November 2024 U.S. presidential election, in which he is front-runner for the Republican nomination.

USS Canberra: US commissions first Navy warship in foreign port

The United States commissioned a warship in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, the first time a U.S. Navy vessel joined active service at a foreign port, as the two close allies step up their military ties in response to China's expanding regional reach. The Independence-class littoral combat ship - named after a Royal Australian Navy cruiser that was sunk while supporting the U.S. Marine landings on Guadalcanal in 1942 - was commissioned at a ceremony at an Australian naval base on Sydney Harbour, officially joining the U.S. Navy's active fleet.

Democrats say new Alabama congressional map shorts Black voters

Alabama's Republican-controlled legislature on Friday passed a new congressional map that increased the number of Black voters in one of the state's districts, but Democrats said the plan defied a U.S. Supreme Court ruling intended to protect minority voters' rights. Civil rights groups have already vowed to challenge the new map in court, a month after the Supreme Court ruled that the state's previous district lines marginalized the state's sizable Black population in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Tropical storm Don becomes hurricane, NHC says

Tropical storm Don became a hurricane on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory. Hurricane Don, which is moving in a northwest direction over the central Atlantic, is located about 775 kilometers (481.56 miles) south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the Miami-based forecaster said.

