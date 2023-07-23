Blinken says Ukraine has taken back 50% of territory that Russia seized
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has taken back about 50% of the territory that Russia seized, although Kyiv's counteroffensive will extend several months. It is tough," he said, adding: "It will not play out over the next week or two.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has taken back about 50% of the territory that Russia seized, although Kyiv's counteroffensive will extend several months. "It’s already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized," Blinken said in an interview to CNN on Sunday.
"These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough," he said, adding: "It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking I think at several months."
