Policeman dismissed from service, arrested on rape charge in Kurukshetra

A police head constable was dismissed from service and arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kurukshetra, Surinder Singh Bhoria said Head Constable Sham Lal was arrested on Saturday night and a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act registered against him. The accused, who was posted at the Babain police station, was produced before a court here which sent him to police remand for two days, the SP said. He said the victim works as a domestic help and a few months back, her family members lodged a police complaint alleging she had gone missing.

However, it turned out that the girl, aged around 16, had actually gone to a relative's place in Bihar where she stayed for some time and then returned, the official added.

Once she was back, the investigating officer of the case registered by her family called her to the police station on Saturday to record a statement, he said.

The SP said when the minor came to the station, head constable Lal allegedly raped her at a place nearby, following which her mother reported the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)