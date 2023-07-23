Left Menu

Policeman dismissed from service, arrested on rape charge in Kurukshetra

A police head constable was dismissed from service and arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, officials said on Sunday.Superintendent of Police SP, Kurukshetra, Surinder Singh Bhoria said Head Constable Sham Lal was arrested on Saturday night and a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act registered against him.

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 23-07-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 19:50 IST
Policeman dismissed from service, arrested on rape charge in Kurukshetra
  • Country:
  • India

A police head constable was dismissed from service and arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kurukshetra, Surinder Singh Bhoria said Head Constable Sham Lal was arrested on Saturday night and a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act registered against him. The accused, who was posted at the Babain police station, was produced before a court here which sent him to police remand for two days, the SP said. He said the victim works as a domestic help and a few months back, her family members lodged a police complaint alleging she had gone missing.

However, it turned out that the girl, aged around 16, had actually gone to a relative's place in Bihar where she stayed for some time and then returned, the official added.

Once she was back, the investigating officer of the case registered by her family called her to the police station on Saturday to record a statement, he said.

The SP said when the minor came to the station, head constable Lal allegedly raped her at a place nearby, following which her mother reported the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023