Tension prevailed in the Jogi Nawada area of Bareilly on Sunday after stones were pelted during a kanwariya procession as it approached a mosque, police said.Police sources said around a dozen kanwariyas suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.However, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary in a statement said so far, there is no information about anyone getting injured. A kanwar procession was passing through the area at around 3 pm.

Stone pelting during kanwar procession in UP's Bareilly
Tension prevailed in the Jogi Nawada area of Bareilly on Sunday after stones were pelted during a kanwariya procession as it approached a mosque, police said.

Police sources said around a dozen kanwariyas suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

However, SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary in a statement said ''so far, there is no information about anyone getting injured.'' ''A kanwar procession was passing through the area at around 3 pm. As it went past a religious spot, there was a dispute over throwing (of something), and when it moved 40-50 metres ahead, stones were pelted by some persons. When the footage was examined, it was seen that stones were hurled from both the sides,'' the statement said.

''The police force present at the spot has controlled the situation, and the procession has moved ahead. So far, there is no information about anyone getting injured. There is peace at the spot,'' the statement said.

The SSP said on the basis of the CCTV footage, people are being identified and strict action will be initiated against them. The kanwariyas were on their way to Budaun to get water from the Ganga River when the incident occurred near the Shahnoori mosque. According to police, the kanwariyas staged a brief protest in the area demanding action against their attackers. Additional District Magistrate (City) R D Pandey said the situation is normal and additional police force has been deployed in the area. Uttar Pradesh Minister Arun Kumar, who is also the MLA from Bareilly, said that some unwanted elements want to create tension in the state and spoil the atmosphere. ''Hence, an impartial probe will be conducted, and those found guilty will be given strict punishment.'' An office bearer of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Pavan Arora, said the kanwariyas have been convinced to move forward, and they have left for Budaun.

