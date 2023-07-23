Left Menu

Bike taxi rider held for sexually harassing woman passenger in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:18 IST
A bike taxi rider has been arrested for allegedly sexually harrassing a woman passenger during a trip here on July 21 and texted her later, police said on Sunday. K Shivappa (23) from Haveri was arrested based on the complainant's post on social media tagging the city police. The victim told the police that she had booked a ride from Town Hall after attending a protest in solidarity with the Manipur victims, to her destination. On the way he masturbated. Later, the man texted and called her on WhatsApp, the woman stated in the complaint.

''During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaged in inappropriate behavior (masturbating while riding). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal,'' the woman said.

Shivappa was arrested on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

