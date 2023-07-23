Left Menu

Boy found wandering street with chained hands in J-K; locals alert police

An 11-year-old boy wandering the streets with his hands chained in this district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday caught the attention of people, prompting intervention by police and the child protection wing. The hapless boy told police that he had escaped from a madrassa in Palullian village where he was tied with iron chains and beaten up mercilessly by his teacher, officials said.

An 11-year-old boy wandering the streets with his hands chained in this district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday caught the attention of people, prompting intervention by police and the child protection wing. The hapless boy told police that he had escaped from a madrassa in Palullian village where he was tied with iron chains and beaten up mercilessly by his teacher, officials said. They said the boy is a resident of Androoth village of Rajouri. The locals informed the police and the child protection committee after spotting the minor. A case under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act was registered and further investigation is on to bring the culprits to book, a senior official said.

Shivanghi Kant, legal officer, Child Protection Committee said the matter is of grave concern and necessary action is being taken.

''This is a serious matter. The child has been beaten up mercilessly. Police have started an investigation, while we are also initiating legal proceedings,'' he said.

