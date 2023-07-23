Left Menu

Woman dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. Pooja Meghwal consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday night. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday.The matter is being investigated, the SHO added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:43 IST
A 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday. Pooja Meghwal consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday night. She was rushed to the district hospital where she died during treatment, police said.

Ramgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Kumar said it was not immediately clear as to why Meghwal took the extreme step. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Sunday.

The matter is being investigated, the SHO added.

