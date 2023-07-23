Telangana govt issues orders for Rs 1 lakh financial aid scheme for minorities

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:47 IST
The Telangana government on Sunday issued orders for providing Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to minority communities with 100 per cent subsidy.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to extend financial help to the minorities unveiled another historical milestone towards achieving economic self-reliance of the minorty communities in the country, an official release said.

Rao, also known as KCR, said the ''state government is putting all efforts with a vision to eliminate poverty in all sections irrespective of the caste and religion''.

The government is already extending support to the deserved sections, he said.

As per the GO, the financial aid would be a one-time grant that would be provided to only one member of a family. The individual age limit fixed for applicants is from 21 years to 55 years as on June 2, 2023.

The annual income of the applicant shall not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government is committed for the development and welfare of all minority communities.

Efforts are being made to wipe out poverty and backwardness of minorities by implementing a slew of schemes in various sectors including education and employment. The action plan executed by the government in this direction is already yielding desirable results, the Chief Minister said.

Rao made it clear that the government will safeguard 'Ganga Jamuni Tahzeeb' (syncretic culture) by supporting all cultures and religious traditions equally, the release added.

