Jaipur: History-sheeter in police custody hangs self
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-07-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A history-sheeter allegedly hanged himself in a bathroom at the Muhana police station here on Sunday, officials said. Lalit Bairwa (40), who was in police custody in connection with a case of theft, hanged himself using a piece of cloth, they added.
The body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, the police said.
Bairwa was a history-sheeter at the Sanganer police station here with several cases lodged against him, DCP (South) Yogesh Goyal said.
A probe has been launched into the matter, the DCP added.
