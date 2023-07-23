Jaipur: History-sheeter in police custody hangs self

A history-sheeter allegedly hanged himself in a bathroom at the Muhana police station here on Sunday, officials said. Lalit Bairwa (40), who was in police custody in connection with a case of theft, hanged himself using a piece of cloth, they added.

The body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, the police said.

Bairwa was a history-sheeter at the Sanganer police station here with several cases lodged against him, DCP (South) Yogesh Goyal said.

A probe has been launched into the matter, the DCP added.

