Andhra Pradesh CM congratulates Satwiksairaj, Chirag for winning Korean Open
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning the Korean Open badminton doubles championship.
Rankireddy, who hails from Amalapuram town in Konaseema district, and Shetty defeated Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto in the final at Jinnam Stadium in Yeosu, South Korea.
The two players, Rankireddy and Shetty, should continue the winning streak in the future tournaments as well, said the Chief Minister in a press release issued by the state government on Sunday.
Rankireddy and Shetty trounced the world's number one pair from Indonesia in a thrilling contest in the final.
