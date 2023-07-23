Left Menu

Stringent action to be taken against middlemen in KIADB: Karnataka minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:15 IST
Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Sunday warned that stringent action will be taken against those seen negotiating as middlemen or agents in Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) main office and zonal offices.

The Minister said, in a press release, that it has been observed some persons are seen loitering around the premises of the KIADB main office and zonal offices and action will be taken to discourage the movement of such people around the offices.

On Patil's directions, a circular has been issued stating that any person who is entitled to seek compensation for losing their land and those who have been allotted plots or their authorised legal representatives can directly submit their applications or grievances to the officers concerned. They have been asked not to encourage any middleman or agent in this regard.

''It has been warned that complaints will be lodged against those who try to negotiate as middlemen or agents. Strict action will also be taken against such officers/staff if they are found to be hand in glove with middlemen or agents,'' the statement said.

It added that it has also been directed to display the circular compulsorily on the notice board at KIADB offices to spread public awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

