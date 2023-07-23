Left Menu

One held on drug trafficking charges in Punjab's Amritsar

The accused, identified as Tejbir Singh, was held from the housing board colony.However, no recovery was made from him at the time of the arrest, police said. Tejbir was arrested on the statement of another accused Gurjit Singh, who was earlier nabbed and 110 grams of heroin was recovered from him. During questioning, Gurjit told police that he worked for Tejbir.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 23-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 22:23 IST
The Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking. The accused, identified as Tejbir Singh, was held from the housing board colony.

However, no recovery was made from him at the time of the arrest, police said. Tejbir was arrested on the statement of another accused Gurjit Singh, who was earlier nabbed and 110 grams of heroin was recovered from him. During questioning, Gurjit told police that he worked for Tejbir.

