Rajasthan man arrested in cyber fraud case dies while in custody of Haryana Police

According to the police, Shaikul 30, a resident of Tikri village in Gobindgarh in Rajasthan, was arrested along with four others on July 20.On July 21, the police produced the accused in a court and took them on remand.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:02 IST
Rajasthan man arrested in cyber fraud case dies while in custody of Haryana Police
  • Country:
  • India

A Rajasthan resident, arrested by the Haryana Police on charges of cyber fraud, died at a hospital on Sunday while in police custody, with his family alleging that he was beaten up by police personnel.

According to the police, Shaikul (30), a resident of Tikri village in Gobindgarh in Rajasthan, was arrested along with four others on July 20.

On July 21, the police produced the accused in a court and took them on remand. On the same day, Shaikul told the police that he had difficulty in breathing and was taken to a hospital. The doctors sent him back after giving medicines. Again on Saturday, he was taken to the hospital due to some health problems. At around 5 am on Sunday morning, Shaikul again informed police about his ill-health. A police team took him to the hospital, where he died about two hours later, the police said.

A judicial probe has been initiated into the matter.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said, ''The court was informed and on behalf of the court, Judicial Magistrate Aakriti Verma has been appointed as the investigating officer of the case. The post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted by a board of doctors.'' Shaikul's relatives reached Faridabad Sunday late evening and refused to give permission for the post-mortem.

They alleged that Shaikul died after being beaten up by the police. They also claimed that there was no case against him.

The police, however, said the case was registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime NIT police station on July 13 for allegedly duping a Faridabad resident of Rs 1.90 lakh in the name of selling a plot.

The accused -- Shaikul, Narendra, Dharmendra, Sabir and Ali Mohammad -- were arrested by the Faridabad police on July 20 on charges of cyber fraud.

The police spokesperson said the relatives of the accused were informed about their arrest. Later, a village head along with two-three people came to the police station to meet the accused, he added.

