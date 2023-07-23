ASI team in Varanasi, to begin scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex on Monday
- Country:
- India
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived here on Sunday to conduct a scientific survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.
Advocate of the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said that the ASI team will start the survey of the Gyanvapi complex at around 7 am on Monday.
He added that an advocate each of the petitioners will accompany the survey team.
District judge A K Vishvesh on Friday directed the ASI to conduct a detailed scientific survey -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the mosque in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is built upon a temple.
The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey, following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.
The judge directed the ASI to submit a report to the court by August 4, along with videos and photographs of survey proceedings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- mosque
- Madan Mohan Yadav
- Gyanvapi
- K Vishvesh
- Hindu
- Uttar
- Varanasi
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
AAP govt in Punjab targeting our Hindu leadership to help BJP: Congress
Kerala's ruling CPI(M) contends Congress has 'soft Hindutva' stand, hopes IUML will join its seminar on UCC
Uddhav attacks, BJP, PM over Hindutva, Manipur, corruption; says country moving towards dictatorship
Modi only suitable face for PM, says Athawalr; backs UCC claiming it is necessary for Hindu-Muslim unity
Uddhav attacks, BJP, PM over Hindutva, Manipur, corruption; says country moving towards dictatorship