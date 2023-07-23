Left Menu

Clash in Bihar's Darbhanga over hoisting of religious flag

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 23-07-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 23:41 IST
A clashes broke out in Darbhanga town in north Bihar on Sunday after some people objected to hoisting a religious flag close to the place of worship of another community, officials said.

The incident happened near Bazar Samiti Chowk, they said. As the tension escalated, members of the two communities indulged in stone-pelting until the situation was brought under control by the police and local administration, they added.

District Magistrate Rajiv Raushan said, ''The situation is now under control but heavy deployment of forces remains in place as a preventive measure.'' He said he has also convened a meeting of the peace committee, which comprises members of both communities.

''It was advised that no flags be put up at places where these have not been hoisted in the past or where locals have any objections. Also, the district administration be informed in advance about spots where these flags are to be hoisted so that adequate arrangements are in place,'' Raushan said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar said the dispute would have been resolved amicably but some anti-social elements from both sides began hurling stones.

''Some police personnel have received minor injuries. The stone-pelters are being traced and they will face stern action,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

