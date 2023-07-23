Delhi traffic cop suspended for taking Rs 5,000 from South Korean national as fine without receipt

A Delhi Traffic Police constable was placed under suspension after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him taking Rs 5,000 in cash from a South Korean national for a traffic rule violation without providing a receipt, the force announced on Sunday.

It was alleged that the policeman, named Mahesh Chand, did not give any receipt for the money. The foreigner was reportedly charged for driving on a wrong carriageway.

The video was posted on Twitter on July 20.

The South Korean citizen has 1.34 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In a tweet, the traffic police stated, ''Taking cognizance on the social media post, the concerned officer seen in the video has been placed under suspension pending inquiry. Delhi Police has zero tolerance policy towards corruption.''

