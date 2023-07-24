Spain's Socialists ahead in early election tally

Spain's ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) was ahead in Sunday's snap general election on 32.7%, according to preliminary results with just over 20% of votes counted, and closely followed by the conservative People's Party, on 29.8%.

The early count does not necessarily reflect the final outcome as it comes primarily from small towns. Voter surveys earlier showed the PP ahead, although short of a working majority, which it could achieve via a potential tie-up with far-right Vox.

