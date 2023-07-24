Left Menu

NATO-Ukraine Council meets Wednesday - Zelenskiy

A previously-announced meeting of a new NATO-Ukraine Council, expected to address Black Sea security, has been scheduled for Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Sunday. He said new support packages were being prepared including more air defense, artillery, and long-range weapons. Lungescu said the meeting would address the operation of a corridor for grain exports and take place at the level of ambassadors.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2023 02:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 02:10 IST
NATO-Ukraine Council meets Wednesday - Zelenskiy

A previously-announced meeting of a new NATO-Ukraine Council, expected to address Black Sea security, has been scheduled for Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Sunday. NATO spokesperson Oanu Lungescu said on Saturday that the meeting, requested by Zelenskiy in a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, would discuss the situation following Russia's withdrawal from a year-old deal overseeing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

"In fact, the date was agreed upon immediately after our conversation yesterday," Zelenskiy said. "The meeting will be held this Wednesday." He said the meeting was among events Ukraine was preparing for in the coming week that would strengthen the country's defense. He said new support packages were being prepared including more air defense, artillery, and long-range weapons.

Lungescu said the meeting would address the operation of a corridor for grain exports and take place at the level of ambassadors. The council's inaugural meeting, at NATO's summit in Vilnius, was attended by heads of state or government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
2
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
3
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea
4
Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

Textile Tales exhibition underway in Thimphu as part of FAB23 Bhutan

 Bhutan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023