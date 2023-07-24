Left Menu

Former Iraqi Kurdish intelligence official killed in car explosion -source

A former senior member of an intelligence agency linked to a powerful Iraqi Kurdish party was killed Sunday night when a car he was in exploded in the city of Dohuk in the semi-autnomous Kurdistan region, a security source told Reuters and Kurdish news channel Rudaw reported.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 24-07-2023 02:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 02:51 IST
  • Iraq

A former senior member of an intelligence agency linked to a powerful Iraqi Kurdish party was killed Sunday night when a car he was in exploded in the city of Dohuk in the semi-autnomous Kurdistan region, a security source told Reuters and Kurdish news channel Rudaw reported. Mohammed Mirza Sindi was previously a senior officer in the Parastin intelligence agency, an organization founded by the Kurdistan Democratic Party, one of two major parties that rules the northern Kurdistan region.

Videos shared by local media showed smoke rising from the mangled wreckage of a car. The security source said the incident was being investigated and the cause of the explosion had not yet been determined.

