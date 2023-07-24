China warns Japan on NATO, hopes it refrains from undermining trust in region
The Chinese embassy in Japan said on Monday that NATO's plan to expand into the Asia-Pacific violates U.N. rules and hoped Japan, in its interaction with NATO, would refrain from actions that undermine trust among countries in the region.
