Indonesian ferry capsizes off of Sulawesi island, at least 15 dead and another 19 missing
Indonesian authorities say an overcrowded ferry sank off of Sulawesi Island, leaving at least 15 people dead and another 19 missing. Muhammad Arafah, who heads the local search and rescue agency, said Monday the ferry capsized off the coast. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.
PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 24-07-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 08:32 IST
