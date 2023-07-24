Left Menu

Reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios announced

“Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of Justice,” Chris Hipkins said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-07-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:56 IST
Reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios announced
“Kieran McAnulty will become the Minister for Regional Development, which aligns with his current portfolio of Rural Communities. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios, promoting newer Ministers who have demonstrated promise.

“Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of Justice,” Chris Hipkins said. 

“Aligning the Justice and Police portfolios will be important in the coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure young offenders face more accountability for their crimes.

“Kieran McAnulty will become the Minister for Regional Development, which aligns with his current portfolio of Rural Communities.

“Grant Robertson is already leading the Government’s rolling maul of initiatives supporting communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. He will take over the lead coordination role for Tairawhiti. 

“At his request David Parker will pass on Revenue to Barbara Edmonds, freeing him up to focus on transport.

“Prior to entering Parliament Barb was a specialist tax lawyer and I have confidence in her to ability to pick up a greater share of the economic work of the Government, which is why I am also making her an Associate Minister of Finance.

“She will relinquish her Associate Health role which will be redistributed amongst other Health Ministers. 

“Damien O’Connor will pick up Associate Transport and will support David Parker in that role.

“Between now and the election our singular focus must be on making life better for everyday Kiwis. That is what I have sought to do, and I need everyone to do the same,” Chris Hipkins said.

Overall there are 25 Ministers in the executive, with 18 in Cabinet. 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023