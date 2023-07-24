Four appointments to Board of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Priyanca Radhakrishnan, has announced four appointments to the Board of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust.

Current member of the Board, Dr David Ivory MNZM, has been appointed as Chair, and Ian McDonald has been reappointed for a further term of office. Two new members, Julie Hardaker and Anthony (Tony) Lepper will also be joining the Board.

Dr Ivory’s appointment ends in December 2027 while the other members have been appointed for six-year terms of office, commencing on 10 July 2023.

“I am thrilled that the Trust will benefit from the rich experiences, knowledge, and community links of the new appointees,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“These individuals collectively bring expertise in education, business, healthcare, community services, marketing, sports, governance, law, environmental protection, grant allocation, and community development to the Board of the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust.

“The work undertaken by the Trust helps to grow and build strong and empowered communities.

“I am looking forward to the new appointee’s contributions toward selecting exceptional people who will have the skills and capacity to contribute to their profession, and their communities, through Winston Churchill Fellowships,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust was established as a living memorial to Sir Winston Churchill.

The Board distributes funds to assist New Zealanders to travel overseas to learn more about other people and cultures and to investigate topics that will help them to increase their contribution to the community and their trade, industry, profession, business or calling.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)