BJP functionary's wife killed, another person injured in firing in Chandrapur; 2 arrested

The wife of a local BJP functionary was killed and a man injured when some persons allegedly fired at them in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Monday.The incident took place in Rajura tehsil on Sunday evening and two persons have been arrested in this connection, an official from Rajura police station said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The wife of a local BJP functionary was killed and a man injured when some persons allegedly fired at them in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rajura tehsil on Sunday evening and two persons have been arrested in this connection, an official from Rajura police station said. The assailants had come to Rajura, located 29 km from the district headquarters, to allegedly kill one Lalli Shergill, a resident of Somnathpur ward, over an old rivalry, he said. As soon as Shergill noticed them, he entered the house of his friend Sachin Dohe, who is the district vice president of the BJP's youth wing. The assailants, who were behind Shergill, started firing indiscriminately. At that time, Sachin Dohe's wife Purvsha Sachin Dohe came into the front yard of the house. She got shot in the chest and collapsed on the spot, while Shergill was shot in the back, the police official said. The two persons were taken to a rural hospital in Rajura where the woman was declared dead, he said.

Shergill, who was seriously injured, was shifted to a hospital in Chandrapur for treatment, the police said. ''We have arrested two accused in this connection. The accused tried to kill Shergill due to an old rivalry,'' Rajura police station officer Vishal Nagargoje said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

