Four leopard hides seized, three arrested by forest officials in Odisha
Forest department personnel seized at least four leopard hides and arrested three persons in connection with smuggling of wildlife body parts in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an official said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baripada and Deputy Director STR (Similipal Tiger Reserve) South conducted a joint raid on Sunday and arrested three persons with leopard hides, the official said. The forest officials were interrogating the trio to ascertain whether they had killed the leopards or procured the hides from some poachers.
The incident came a day after the Special Task Force of Odisha Police arrested a wildlife smuggler and seized three leopard hides from his possession in Kalahandi district.
