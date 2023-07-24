Left Menu

Four leopard hides seized, three arrested by forest officials in Odisha

Forest department personnel seized at least four leopard hides and arrested three persons in connection with smuggling of wildlife body parts in Odishas Mayurbhanj district, an official said. Divisional Forest Officer DFO, Baripada and Deputy Director STR Similipal Tiger Reserve South conducted a joint raid on Sunday and arrested three persons with leopard hides, the official said.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 09:57 IST
Four leopard hides seized, three arrested by forest officials in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Forest department personnel seized at least four leopard hides and arrested three persons in connection with smuggling of wildlife body parts in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an official said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baripada and Deputy Director STR (Similipal Tiger Reserve) South conducted a joint raid on Sunday and arrested three persons with leopard hides, the official said. The forest officials were interrogating the trio to ascertain whether they had killed the leopards or procured the hides from some poachers.

The incident came a day after the Special Task Force of Odisha Police arrested a wildlife smuggler and seized three leopard hides from his possession in Kalahandi district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023