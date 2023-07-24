Left Menu

Woman IAF officer injured in robbery bid dies

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:12 IST
Woman IAF officer injured in robbery bid dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked by a mess worker in Pathankot district of Punjab, succumbed to her injuries, police said on Monday.

Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the IAF officer died on Sunday evening.

She was admitted at the Army's Command Hospital in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula.

The body of the officer was handed over to her family after postmortem, the SSP said.

The IAF officer was allegedly attacked by the mess worker on July 14 after gaining entry into her official residence in the Pathankot airbase with an intention of committing robbery.

The officer, a Squadron Leader, was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She had tried to confront the intruder who attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, police had said.

The woman officer was alone in her house during the time of the incident. Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining quarter, found her in an injured condition and called for assistance.

The accused, identified as Makhan Singh, was later arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to the Army's Command Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023