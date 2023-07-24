Russia attack on Odesa destroys grains depot, injures four - Ukraine military
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-07-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 10:23 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's overnight drone attack on the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa destroyed a grains depot and injured four port employees, Ukraine's southern military command said on social media on Monday.
Based on preliminary information, three drones were destroyed in the attacks, the command said.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold 'initiative,' says Zelenskiy
Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point killed four, Kyiv says
Ukrainian forces advance in south, hold 'initiative,' says Zelenskiy
Russian, Turkish ministers talk after Turkey sends Ukrainian commanders home
Fencing-Ukrainian fencing team likely to miss Paris 2024 Olympics, says Kharlan