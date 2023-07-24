Conversations with North Korea have started on US soldier Travis King -UN Command
Conversations have begun between the United Nations Command and North Korea over the case of U.S. soldier Travis King who crossed into the North, the deputy commander of the U.S.-led multinational command that oversees the Korean War truce said on Monday.
The conversation had been initiated and were being conducted with North Korea's military through a mechanism established under the Korean War armistice, U.N. Command deputy commander, Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison, told a briefing. "The primary concern for us is private King's welfare," he said.
King, a U.S. Army soldier serving in South Korea, sprinted into North Korea on Tuesday while on a civilian tour of the Demilitarized Zone on the border between the two Koreas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more
Case against 2 teachers of Thane school for hitting students with ruler, making them stand on benches as punishment
KABIL looking for 6 offshore critical mineral mines for acquisition
Expanding banking points, product lines to tap strong demand; debit cards for rural users in Q2: Airtel Payments Bank CEO
Gujarat: Man arrested for making 'objectionable' comments on Shivaji Maharaj