Russia says Ukraine fired 17 drones at Crimea

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine tried to attack Crimea overnight using 17 drones, but that the attack was foiled and that there were no casualties. It said eleven of the drones crashed into the Black Sea after being repressed by anti-drone equipment, three fell on Crimean territory and three were destroyed by air-defences.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

