Russia says Ukraine fired 17 drones at Crimea
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:02 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine tried to attack Crimea overnight using 17 drones, but that the attack was foiled and that there were no casualties. It said eleven of the drones crashed into the Black Sea after being repressed by anti-drone equipment, three fell on Crimean territory and three were destroyed by air-defences.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Crimea
- Crimean
- The Russian Defence Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia calls on NATO to discuss Ukraine nuclear plant at summit
Zelenskiy and Poland's Duda attend church in western Ukraine
Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets UK politicians and royalty
Ukraine, Poland leaders jointly mark WWII massacres that strained ties
Russia shoots down missiles over Crimea and regions bordering Ukraine