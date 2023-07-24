Norway government ministries hit by cyber attack
Twelve Norwegian government ministries have been hit by a cyber attack, Norway's Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development said in a statement on Monday.
The attack is under investigation by police, the ministry added.
