Delhi govt asked to provide Rs 415 cr for RRTS project in 2 months
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government to provide Rs 415 crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project within two months.
A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the AAP government has spent Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements in the last three years.
The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.
