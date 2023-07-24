Left Menu

Justice system has come to doorsteps of tribals, says SC judge Gavai after inaugurating new court in Gadchiroli

Justice system has come to the doorsteps of tribals in Gadchiroli, Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai said after inaugurating the district and additional sessions court in Aheri taluka of the district in Maharashtra. Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the court on Saturday, he said the court in Aheri will help in deliverance of justice to 725 villages of Aheri, Mulchera, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:11 IST
Justice system has come to doorsteps of tribals, says SC judge Gavai after inaugurating new court in Gadchiroli
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice system has come to the doorsteps of tribals in Gadchiroli, Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai said after inaugurating the district and additional sessions court in Aheri taluka of the district in Maharashtra. Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the court on Saturday, he said the court in Aheri will help in deliverance of justice to 725 villages of Aheri, Mulchera, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas. Gadchiroli is geographically a big district, a release said quoting Justice Gavai. The Aheri, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas are 100 to 125 km away from the Gadchiroli headquarters. In such a situation, the people in these talukas have to go to the Gadchiroli court (in city), he noted. Now, with the district and additional sessions court at Aheri, the ''justice system has come to the doorsteps of the tribals in Gadchiroli,'' he said.

''According to the fundamental rights given in the Constitution, it is necessary that the justice system should reach the last man of the society,'' Justice Gavai said. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed the setting up of the new court in Aheri.

The state government has approved setting up of 24 new courts in Maharashtra and 138 fast track courts, he said, adding the number of family courts has also increased in the state. The government has approved Rs 250 crore for the residences of judges, Fadnavis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023