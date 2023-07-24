Justice system has come to doorsteps of tribals, says SC judge Gavai after inaugurating new court in Gadchiroli

Justice system has come to the doorsteps of tribals in Gadchiroli, Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai said after inaugurating the district and additional sessions court in Aheri taluka of the district in Maharashtra. Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the court on Saturday, he said the court in Aheri will help in deliverance of justice to 725 villages of Aheri, Mulchera, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas. Gadchiroli is geographically a big district, a release said quoting Justice Gavai. The Aheri, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas are 100 to 125 km away from the Gadchiroli headquarters. In such a situation, the people in these talukas have to go to the Gadchiroli court (in city), he noted. Now, with the district and additional sessions court at Aheri, the ''justice system has come to the doorsteps of the tribals in Gadchiroli,'' he said.

''According to the fundamental rights given in the Constitution, it is necessary that the justice system should reach the last man of the society,'' Justice Gavai said. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed the setting up of the new court in Aheri.

The state government has approved setting up of 24 new courts in Maharashtra and 138 fast track courts, he said, adding the number of family courts has also increased in the state. The government has approved Rs 250 crore for the residences of judges, Fadnavis said.

