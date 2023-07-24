Left Menu

U.N. Command in S.Korea says no conversation, training on Taiwan conflict

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-07-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:24 IST
  • South Korea

The deputy commander of the U.S.-led United Nations Command in South Korea, British Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison, said on Monday that in his role he had never been involved in discussions or training for a war in Taiwan.

His comments come amid growing questions over the role that nearly 30,000 American and allied troops based in South Korea might play if conflict breaks out between Taiwan and China, which claims the island as its own.

