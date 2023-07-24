Left Menu

UN Command says it's communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier

Updated: 24-07-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:29 IST
UN Command says it's communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier
  • South Korea

The deputy commander of the UN Command said Monday it has started conversations with North Korea over an American soldier who ran into the North last week across the Koreas' heavily armed border.

Gen. Andrew Harrison said the process has started through communications line set under the armistice agreement that stopped the fighting of the 1950-53 Korean War. ] He said the well-being of Pvt. Travis King remains the command's primary concern, but refused to provide more details, citing the sensitivity of the discussions.

North Korea has remained publicly silent about King, who crossed the border last Tuesday while he was supposed to be heading to Fort Bliss, Texas.

US officials have expressed concern about his well-being and said North Korea was ignoring their requests for information about him.

