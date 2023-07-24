Left Menu

Car falls into canal in UP, five killed

Four members of a family were among five killed when their car fell into a canal here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night when Neeraj 35, a resident of Nagla Ummed, was rushing his pregnant wife Vinita 25 to a hospital in Etah for delivery.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 24-07-2023 13:07 IST
Four members of a family were among five killed when their car fell into a canal here, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night when Neeraj (35), a resident of Nagla Ummed, was rushing his pregnant wife Vinita (25) to a hospital in Etah for delivery. They were travelling in a rented car along with his uncle Tejendra Singh (50) and aunt Santosh (45). The car was being driven by one Shivam Kumar (30), Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said.

Prima facie, the speed of the car was so high that it went out of control and fell into the canal breaking the railing, he said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

When the family members of the deceased failed to connect with them on phone, they stepped out to search for them and found the roof of the car submerged in water and informed police.

By the time the car was pulled out, the five occupants were dead.

