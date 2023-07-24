Left Menu

China's diplomacy moves are steadily moving ahead - Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-07-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 12:59 IST
China's diplomacy moves are steadily moving ahead - Chinese foreign ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo Credit: Chinese foreign ministry website) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's diplomacy activities are steadily moving forward, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press conference on Monday. Spokesperson Mao Ning make the remarks when asked if there was any impact on China's diplomacy activities.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang has not been seen in a month, with China's government saying he is off for unspecified health reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in one-sided polls

Voting ends in Cambodia elections, PM Hun Sen likely to emerge victorious in...

 Cambodia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

Cambodia PM Hun Sen's party claims victory in elections 

 Cambodia
4
East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off with wins

East Asia Pacific T20 World Cup Qualifier: Japan, Papua New Guinea start off...

 Papua New Guinea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023