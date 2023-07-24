China's diplomacy moves are steadily moving ahead - Chinese foreign ministry

China's diplomacy activities are steadily moving forward, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press conference on Monday. Spokesperson Mao Ning make the remarks when asked if there was any impact on China's diplomacy activities.

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang has not been seen in a month, with China's government saying he is off for unspecified health reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)