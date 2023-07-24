Left Menu

Greta Thunberg is appearing in a Swedish court on a charge of disobeying police at a climate protest

PTI | Malmo | Updated: 24-07-2023 13:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 13:13 IST
Greta Thunberg is appearing in a Swedish court on a charge of disobeying police at a climate protest
Greta Thunberg Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court on Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19.

Thunberg was charged because she refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, according to Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.

Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the newspaper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

