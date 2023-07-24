Govt says 7 arrested by Central GST officers during special drive to check fake registration

The finance ministry on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that 7 individuals have been arrested by Central GST officers during a special drive to detect fake GST registration.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said 9,369 bogus entities have been identified and Rs 10,902 crore GST evasion detected as on July 9 by officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), as part of the special drive.

Recovery of Rs 45 crore has been made.

From May 16 to July 15, the central and state tax officers had carried out a special all-India drive to weed out fake registrations.

Chaudhary further said that between July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2023, Central GST officers identified 5,070 cases of fraudulent GST registration by misusing PAN/Aadhaar details of other people. Tax evasion of Rs 27,426 crore was detected and recovery of Rs 922 crore made during the period. Total 331 individuals were arrested in the six-year period.

