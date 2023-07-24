Left Menu

Ensure no cutting, washing of plastic waste in Delhi’s PVC Market: NGT

Respondents responsible for the identification and demarcation of land have to identify, and demarcate the land and ensure removal of encroachment from the public land, the tribunal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 17:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Nation Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to ensure there is no grinding, cutting and washing of plastic waste in the PVC Market in Tikri Kalan here.

The tribunal also directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments in the area.

The green panel was hearing a petition claiming violation of environmental norms in the PVC bazar area of Tikri Kalan in West Delhi. It said several big plastic cutter machines were installed in the area which caused noise and water pollution.

A bench of Acting Chairperson Justice S K Singh noted that a joint inspection of the area was undertaken twice in December last year by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Revenue Department and Delhi police and eight units engaged in grinding, cutting or storage of plastic waste were sealed.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted another joint inspection was conducted in February, and it was found that no grinding, cutting or washing of plastic waste was being conducted.

The inspection team, however, found various types of scrap items, such as rubber and plastic waste, rubberised or plastic-coated metals, electric wire and plastic parts of vehicles, were stored in open spaces as well as on the footpath by encroaching public land, the bench noted.

''We direct the respondents (Delhi government and other authorities concerned) to ensure that there should not be grinding, cutting and washing activity. Respondents responsible for the identification and demarcation of land have to identify, and demarcate the land and ensure removal of encroachment from the public land,'' the tribunal said.

