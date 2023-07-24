Left Menu

Bihar: 13 held in connection with Darbhanga clash

At least 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with a clash over an objection to hoisting a religious flag close to a place of worship of another community in Bihars Darbhanga district, police said on Monday.

At least 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with a clash over an objection to hoisting a religious flag close to a place of worship of another community in Bihar's Darbhanga district, police said on Monday. The clash broke out near Bazar Samiti Chowk on Sunday in Darbhanga town in the northern part of the state.

Bihar Police Additional Director General (Headquarters) JS Gangwar said the situation is now completely under control in the Bazar Samiti area. ''Adequate forces have been deployed in the area. The local police have so far arrested 13 people after registering a case. The district police are keeping a vigil in and around the locality,'' he told reporters in Patna.

Members of both communities indulged in stone-pelting until the situation was brought under control by the police and the local administration on Sunday.

Darbhanga District Magistrate Rajiv Raushan had convened a meeting of the peace committee, which comprised members of both communities.

''It was advised that no flags be put up at places where these have not been hoisted in the past or where locals have any objection. Also, the district administration be informed in advance about spots where these flags are to be hoisted so that adequate arrangements are in place,'' the DM said on Sunday. Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar said the dispute would have been resolved amicably but some anti-social elements from both sides began hurling stones.

Some police personnel had also received minor injuries in the incident.

The Bihar Police intensified its social media surveillance to identify and trace people who post provocative, objectionable and blasphemous content that might disturb peace in view of the ongoing festive seasons in the state, another senior officer said.

The Economic Offences Unit of the state police has already alerted 44 cyber police stations and district administrations to monitor provocative, objectionable and hatred-filled messages on social media platforms and also to identify and act against persons or organisations involved in such illegal acts, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

