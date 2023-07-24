Left Menu

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'patently illegal', Punjab governor tells CM Mann

Now, nothing remains to be responded to your comments. In a letter to CM Mann on July 17, Purohit had said the calling of the Assembly session was likely a breach of law and procedure and indicated that he may not sign off soon on the Bills passed during that sitting of the House.Purohit had also questioned the legality of the Bills and said that he was actively considering seeking the Attorney Generals advice on them or referring them to the President.

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'patently illegal', Punjab governor tells CM Mann
Banwarilal Purohit (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Monday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the second time in a week, saying that calling the two-day special Assembly session last month was “patently illegal”. Purohit's letter came two days after Mann said that it is ''very unfortunate'' that the governor did not know whether the June 19-20 session was legal or illegal.

In his letter, Purohit also said that he had been receiving complaints of corruption and sought to remind the chief minister that a governor is a constitutional authority appointed by the President.

Referring to Mann's statement which he made on Saturday, the governor said, “For your information, opinion has been taken from one of the leading constitutional experts. Crux of the opinion is attached for your knowledge, which clearly mentions that the House so summoned was patently illegal. Now, nothing remains to be responded to your comments.” In a letter to CM Mann on July 17, Purohit had said the calling of the Assembly session was likely a ''breach of law and procedure'' and indicated that he may not sign off soon on the Bills passed during that sitting of the House.

Purohit had also questioned the legality of the Bills and said that he was actively considering seeking the Attorney General's advice on them or referring them to the President.

