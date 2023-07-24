Five arrested, juvenile detained for thefts from ATMs in Palghar

Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five persons were arrested in Palghar district in Maharashtra for alleged involvement in thefts after prying open ATMs, a police official said on Monday.

There were many complaints of damage to the chest cabinet and cash dispenser of ATMs in the region and teams were formed to solve these crimes, Crime Branch Unit II senior inspector Shauraj Ranavare said.

The five were held from Vasai and Nalasopara after CCTV footage from various areas were checked, he added.

''We zeroed in on a car with a registration plate that did not have all the numbers. It was parked near Achole. We managed to nab five adults and a juvenile from the vehicle. We seized the car and mobile phones, cumulatively valued at Rs 5.05 lakh,'' he said.

With the arrest of the these five persons (the juvenile has been detained), three such crimes in Valiv and one in Manickpur in the jurisdiction of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have been solved, Ranavare said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

