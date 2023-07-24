Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:12 IST
Govt requests states, UTs to set up more MSEFCs for quicker disposal of delayed payment-related cases
The MSME Ministry has requested states and union territories to set up more micro, small enterprise facilitation councils for quicker disposal of cases related to delay in payments to such units, Parliament was informed on Monday.

As per the information available on the Samadhaan Portal, the total outstanding payments to micro and small enterprises from April 1, 2020, to July 17, 2023, stood at Rs 15,681.58 crore.

Information shared by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha showed that the amount due to micro and small enterprises has been on a rising trend.

The total amount due to micro and small enterprises from the buyers of goods and services stood at Rs 1,825.52 crore for the period between April and July 17.

The outstanding payments stood at Rs 5,134.19 crore in the previous fiscal (FY- 23), whereas in the two preceding financial years of FY-22 and FY-21, the total pending dues were to the tune of Rs 4,628.90 crore and Rs 4,092.97 crore respectively. The Ministry of MSME launched the Samadhaan Portal for filing grievances and monitoring the outstanding dues to the micro and small enterprises from the buyers of goods and services on October 30, 2017. After the application is admitted by the Micro, Small Enterprise Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs), it becomes a case. ''The Ministry of MSME has requested States/UTs to set up more number of MSEFCs for quicker disposal of cases related to delayed payments. So far 152 MSEFCs have been set up with more than one MSEFC set up in states like Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,'' the minister said in the Reply to the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

