Police begin investigation after 'blast-like' sound heard in Jammu locality

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-07-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2023 18:16 IST
A blast-like sound was heard in a congested locality in the heart of Jammu city, officials said on Monday. However, there were no reports of any damage.

The sound was reported from the Kachi Chawni area around 10 pm on Sunday, they said.

''... a blast-like sound was reportedly heard from the Kachi Chawni area. Police and forensic teams, along with technical experts, visited the spot and the matter is being investigated,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) Chandan Kohli said.

Shiv Sena (Hindustan) chief Rajesh Kesari said he heard a deafening noise in a narrow lane outside his home and immediately informed the local police station.

''A police party reached the site and started a probe. They took away CCTV footage and samples from the scene,'' he said.

